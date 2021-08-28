1,000 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 28.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $21.62 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.