1,151 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. 497,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

