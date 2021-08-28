$12.01 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.07 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.46 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $57,942,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

