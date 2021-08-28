$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. 1,195,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,672. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

