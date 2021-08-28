$128.25 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $128.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Landec reported sales of $135.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $547.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $320.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landec by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $6,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Landec by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

