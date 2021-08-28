$136.94 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $136.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.56 million and the highest is $161.85 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $581.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,705,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

