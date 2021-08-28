17,621 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.63 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

