180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 895,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 137.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $634,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.