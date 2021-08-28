184,760 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

