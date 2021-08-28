1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BCOW opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.