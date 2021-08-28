192,127 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 192,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.58. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

