$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. 940,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,518. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

