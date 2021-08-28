2,000 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.50 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

