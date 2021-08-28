20,591 Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

