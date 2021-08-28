21,865 Shares in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 481.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 481,252 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 116.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 353,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.