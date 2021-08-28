21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 492,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

