$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.29 million to $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.