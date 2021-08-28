$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $256.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 464,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

