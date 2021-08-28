$352.45 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $352.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.74 million and the lowest is $348.30 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $39,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.18. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.