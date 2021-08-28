37,646 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 322,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,603. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

