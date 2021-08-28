$385.98 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $385.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the highest is $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

IART stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 297,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,481. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

