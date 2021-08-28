3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of DDD opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

