3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.5% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.72% of 3M worth $826,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.21. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

