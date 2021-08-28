$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

