$405.29 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $183.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

