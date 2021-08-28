419 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

