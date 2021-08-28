421,699 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 421,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

