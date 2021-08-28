43,373 Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Seneca Foods comprises about 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $232,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,686 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SENEA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 19,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $434.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

