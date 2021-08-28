507 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after buying an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

