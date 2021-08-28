586 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $365.02 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

