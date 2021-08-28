586 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ANSS opened at $365.02 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.
In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
