5,994 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have commented on PTR. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.