$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.76 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 516,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

