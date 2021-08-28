61,122 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $11,186,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEB opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

