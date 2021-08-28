6,533 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

