670 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

