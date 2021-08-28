$8.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.70 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.59 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. 3,009,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

