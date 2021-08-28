$861.90 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report $861.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.70 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 197,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

