908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $352,226.10 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $973.24 million and a PE ratio of -28.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

