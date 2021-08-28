94,674 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,517,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

