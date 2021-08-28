$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report sales of $95.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $420.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $415.63 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $430.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 220,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,135. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,646 shares of company stock worth $2,901,971 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.