Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.36 ($23.95) and traded as high as €21.60 ($25.41). Aareal Bank shares last traded at €21.54 ($25.34), with a volume of 263,720 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARL shares. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.88 ($25.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

