ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.5% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

