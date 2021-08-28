Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 250,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 355,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 625.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 303.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

