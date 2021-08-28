Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.65, a P/E/G ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.