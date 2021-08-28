Acciona’s (ACXIF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACXIF opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.92. Acciona has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

