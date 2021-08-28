Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,677 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.