Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $658,001.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $658,001.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.19 or 0.06641652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.00 or 0.01285533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00353997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00130280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00617960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00335632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00282864 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

