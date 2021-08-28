Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,538 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Adecoagro worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRO. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

