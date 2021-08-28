adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €318.63 ($374.85).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €304.25 ($357.94) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €310.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

