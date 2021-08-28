Adshares Market Cap Reaches $20.48 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and $202,681.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,570 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

